The reality star and businesswoman, who will be a guest on the upcoming season of Shark Tank, also dished out some advice for young entrepreneurs. "You have to be focused if you really want to be an entrepreneur," Frankel said. "I would say to myself, pick one thing and do it really well rather than grabbing at straws everywhere. But, you know, you have to go through it. I don't know if I would've listened. You have to just go through it and you gotta stick to your idea."