With all due respect to Manhattan's other housewives, The Real Housewives of New York is simply not the same when Bethenny Frankel is absent from our small screens. But there's hope! In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, the straight-talking Skinnygirl mogul said it's very likely that she'll return to the show that made her famous.
"I think I will probably be back, to be honest," Frankel told ET's Lauren Zima. "I mean, I don't play that game where I pretend I'm not coming back. Bravo's a great partner, the show has been great to me and vice versa and, I mean, you know, it's a good gig and I'm lucky to have it."
Frankel also opened up about her recent skin cancer scare and gave an update on her health. "I'm OK, it's here. There's a mark that I had removed," she explained. "I had to have it tested…So now I have to get what's called a Mohs procedure and have it removed. And then a plastic surgeon, close up, so it's not great and I do wear some protection and I do wear hats. But it's, you know, it's scary. It's kinda, you hear the word cancer in any form and it makes you nervous. But I am OK, totally OK."
The reality star and businesswoman, who will be a guest on the upcoming season of Shark Tank, also dished out some advice for young entrepreneurs. "You have to be focused if you really want to be an entrepreneur," Frankel said. "I would say to myself, pick one thing and do it really well rather than grabbing at straws everywhere. But, you know, you have to go through it. I don't know if I would've listened. You have to just go through it and you gotta stick to your idea."
