Puzzlingly, Khaleesi is also especially popular. While we've met plenty of adorable pets named Khaleesi, it's odd because Khaleesi is a title, not a name. Daenerys is a Khaleesi, but her name is still Daenerys. In fact, Daenerys Targaryen's full title is: Daenerys Stormborn of House Targaryen, Queen of the Andals, the Rhoynar and the First Men, Protector of the Realm, Queen of Meereen, Yunkai and Astapor, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Seat, The Mother of Dragons, The Unburnt, The Breaker of Chains, Lady of Dragonstone. We'd love to see the nameplate on her desk!