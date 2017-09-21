2017 has been an interesting year, to say the absolute least. Luckily, we've had some excellent TV to binge out on, and season 7 of Game of Thrones had us all glued to the screen on Sunday nights. According to a new report from the BBC, humans who are having baby humans are following along by naming their babies after characters on the beloved show.
In England, Arya and Khaleesi are the most popular Game of Thrones baby names, with Tyrion, Sansa, Daenerys, and Brienne coming behind them.
Over 300 girls named Arya were born in 2017, which means they will forever have to answer the question, "does a girl have a name?" We're hoping at least one set of parents were wise enough to give them the middle name "no one." And considering Arya Stark is an angry, murderous assassin, any little girl named Arya will undoubtedly be the master of the playground.
Puzzlingly, Khaleesi is also especially popular. While we've met plenty of adorable pets named Khaleesi, it's odd because Khaleesi is a title, not a name. Daenerys is a Khaleesi, but her name is still Daenerys. In fact, Daenerys Targaryen's full title is: Daenerys Stormborn of House Targaryen, Queen of the Andals, the Rhoynar and the First Men, Protector of the Realm, Queen of Meereen, Yunkai and Astapor, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Seat, The Mother of Dragons, The Unburnt, The Breaker of Chains, Lady of Dragonstone. We'd love to see the nameplate on her desk!
"Khaleesi" is also chronically mispronounced. According to David J. Peterson, the linguist who created the fictional Dothraki language for the TV, the correct pronunciation is actually "KHA-lay-see."
Not surprisingly, Joffrey and Euron didn't make the list of baby names. There's always 2018.
