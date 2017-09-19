First, it's Serena van der Woodsen, Blake Lively's fabulously-maned alter ego. She is drowning her sorrows at the Palace Hotel bar after a heated encounter with Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester) when Chuck approaches. His dad owns the hotel, which apparently gives him the right to shut down the kitchen early to obtain a grilled cheese with truffle oil for the object of his sexual fantasies. (What if someone else in this massively luxurious hotel had a 10 p.m. craving?) No sandwich however, is worth being pushed up on a stainless steel counter and groped, especially after you've said "No" multiple times, which is exactly what happens to Serena. Eventually, she fights Chuck off by kicking him in the balls.