This Is How Netflix Decides Whether Or Not To Remove Your Favorite Shows

"Yes, 30 Rock among others will be rolling off the service in October," Netflix confirmed in a statement to Refinery29. "The license for a TV series or movie is for a set period of time, which means every title eventually comes up for renewal. At that point we take a variety of factors into account to determine if we will renew the title. As we expand our content portfolio, our goal is to continue offering great movies and TV series for our members, while also providing content that is available exclusively on Netflix."