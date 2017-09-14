Jennifer Lawrence Was Almost Your Favorite Gossip Girl Character

Jennifer Lawrence first made it big back in 2010 when she starred as Ree in Winter’s Bone. Her performance in the film earned her an Oscar nomination, which is a incredible accomplishment for a 20-year-old. It turns out, though, Lawrence was angling to land her big break a few years earlier when she audition for the CW's popular teen drama Gossip Girl.
In a recent interview with Vulture in honor of the tenth anniversary of his show, Gossip Girl creator Josh Schwartz explained he had been informed that Jennifer Lawrence tried out for the part of Upper Eastside it girl, Serena van der Woodsen way back when. Can you believe it? Schwartz told Vulture, "We did not realize this at the time, but Jennifer Lawrence really wanted to play Serena and auditioned. This story came to us secondhand, but we were told she definitely auditioned and was bummed to not get it." Poor 16-year-old JLaw.
Schwartz doesn't recall whether or not he actually saw the tape of the now highly successful actress' audition, but it seems to have worked out okay for both parties. Still, it's interesting to imagine how things might have gone if Jennifer Lawrence had been given the role. Since Gossip Girl didn't end until 2012, who knows if she would have pursued a film career as early as 2010. And if she hadn't, she may not have earned the spot of highest paid actress in 2015 and 2016. Forget about her though, think about how different our lives would be if she had gotten the part. Our idea of what rich kids going to prep school in New York City look like wouldn't be the same at all. Just kidding, Jennifer Lawrence and Blake Lively are both white ladies with blonde hair and blue eyes so either way, the image stays fairly consistent.
