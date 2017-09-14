Jennifer Lawrence Was Almost Your Favorite Gossip Girl Character

Schwartz doesn't recall whether or not he actually saw the tape of the now highly successful actress' audition, but it seems to have worked out okay for both parties. Still, it's interesting to imagine how things might have gone if Jennifer Lawrence had been given the role. Since Gossip Girl didn't end until 2012, who knows if she would have pursued a film career as early as 2010. And if she hadn't, she may not have earned the spot of highest paid actress in 2015 and 2016. Forget about her though, think about how different our lives would be if she had gotten the part. Our idea of what rich kids going to prep school in New York City look like wouldn't be the same at all. Just kidding, Jennifer Lawrence and Blake Lively are both white ladies with blonde hair and blue eyes so either way, the image stays fairly consistent.