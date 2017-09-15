Story from Food News

Mini Corn Dog Nachos Are Now Available At Disneyland & You Don't Need A Ticket To Get Them

Christopher Luu
Disneyland's famed corn dogs already have a cult following. Made fresh to order, the larger-than-life snacks are practically a meal, making them a more budget-friendly option than heading to one of the resort's sit-down restaurants. Plus, as good as the park's fried chicken is, guests can't eat that while they're waiting in line for Indiana Jones.
But Disneyland is making those corn dogs even better with a new addition to the menu: mini corn dog nachos. Available at White Water Snacks at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel, this limited-time treat isn't actually in the park, so anyone can snag the snack without paying for admission.
PopSugar reports that the tasty, deep-fried hybrid entree is becoming the next great Disney food Instagram sensation. Move over, Groot bread, because these mini corn dog nachos are way better than chowing down on a loaf of sourdough.
The dish consists of mini corn dogs topped with the usual nacho toppings: a hearty scoop of guac; oozy, melty cheese; black olives; green onion; diced tomatoes; and pickled jalapeños.
The mini corn dog nachos are the latest entry to White Water Snacks' monthly hot dog menu. Past limited-edition dogs include a bacon mac 'n' cheese hot dog, and the permanent menu includes a foot-long Coney Island dog and a chili-cheese dog. Located at the Grand Californian, it's a quick pit stop for guests visiting Disneyland or Disney California Adventure.
The hotel is easily accessible from Downtown Disney, so it's an equal opportunity snack for anyone looking for a bite and an Instagram photo that'll get every Like. Just head there before the end of the month, when the mini corn dog nachos will get replaced with something equally delicious and photogenic.
