Westworld is up for some official appreciation after blowing our minds during its run on HBO in late 2016. The futuristic drama is up for Outstanding Drama Series at the 69th Emmy Awards this weekend, and its stars, including Thandie Newton, Evan Rachel Wood, and Anthony Hopkins, have nominations as well. However, not all of the cast will be attending this year's celebration. Sorry, everyone, but James Marsden and Luke Hemsworth are busy.
According to the Hollywood Reporter, Marsden, who plays Teddy on the series, didn't realize the conflict when he agreed to participate in the Nautica Malibu Triathlon along with co-star Hemsworth on September 17. The triathlon consists of a half-mile swim in the ocean, a 17-mile bike ride, and a four mile run.
"I try to do it every year," Marsden explained, adding that his reasoning for staying in shape is actually thanks to Westworld.
"It forces you to stay in shape because you never know when you're going to be asked to get naked," he said of the HBO hit. "What scares me is not knowing when that scene is going to be shot. Sometimes they'll say, 'Oh, you have to be naked in three days.' Because we're all so naked we all sort of hold each other's hands and jump off the cliff together. They are very respectful and I'm never fully, fully, fully nude."
The triathlon is also for a good cause. Proceeds from the event will go to Children's Hospital Los Angeles, and Marsden isn't totally missing out on the fun because he says he'll attend the HBO afterparty. You know, if he's not too worn out.
"I don't know that I'll be standing by the end of it," he joked. However, whether it's from land, sea, or their beds after a long, long day, Marsden and Hemsworth will be rooting for their co-stars — and vice versa.
