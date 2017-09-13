Will This Terrifying New Show Replace American Horror Story?

The show will cover some seriously creepy material, ranging from the 19th-century Spiritualist movement, to a village mob who believed werewolves were prowling through their streets, and the not-so-distant past of lobotomies. The official trailer for the show, just released today, shows us the spooky dramatizations that are beautiful as they are true-to-life. You'll definitely want to sage smudge your laptop after viewing it. We can also bet that the show's production will be top-notch: two of the producers worked on the Walking Dead and the X-Files.