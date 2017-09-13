You Won’t Believe This Netflix Show Won An Emmy

While the 69th Emmys don't air until this Sunday, the 2017 Creative Arts Emmys went down in Los Angeles on September 9 and 10, and gave us a taste of what we can expect this weekend. Most notably, Alexis Bledel left with her first Emmy for Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series thanks to her role in Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale.
"I'm surprised, and really excited, and, yeah, a little emotional," Bledel told Entertainment Tonight of her win. "It's all the feelings."
However, there were some other winners that were a little more baffling, including Ashton Kutcher's Netflix show The Ranch. The show, which has dropped three seasons during its time on the streaming service, stars Ashton Kutcher, Danny Masterson, Debra Winger, and Sam Elliott, and tells the story of a semi-pro footballer who returns home to help run the family business.
While it may not be the show everyone is buzzing about, it did pick up the award for Outstanding Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series, up against 2 Broke Girls, K.C. Undercover, and Superior Donuts. The episode in question was "Easy Come, Easy Go" from season 2, with photography directed by Donald A. Morgan.
When Kutcher isn't hard at work on the show, he spends his spare time at home with wife Mila Kunis and children Wyatt and Dimitri, and running a major venture capital group that has invested in AirBnB and Chloé and Isabel.
And recently, the father took to Instagram to post a photo of their youngest son wearing a That 70s Show shirt with a tribute to Kelso and Jackie — the characters played by Kutcher and Kunis in the early 2000s sitcom.
