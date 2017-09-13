This Mixer Will Be Your Best Friend In The Kitchen & It Only Cost $60 At Aldi

If you’re ever thought to yourself, I would cook a nice meal, but I just don’t have the right kitchen tools and I can’t really afford them right now, you, my friend, are certainly not alone. Many of us use that convenient excuse nearly every day when we get home from work, as we pull up our Seamless apps. Despite the fact that we milk the excuse for all it’s worth so we don’t have to feel guilty about never cooking, it’s also totally legitimate. At this point in our lives, some of us just can’t justify dropping several hundred dollars on a fancy new kitchen appliance like a KitchenAid stand mixer in our dream color. However, we just found out that Aldi is now selling a similar machine for a price that might actually force us to retire the standard excuse for why we don’t cook. It’s called the Ambiano Classic Stand Mixer, and according to The Kitchn, it costs just $60.
With a little help from this affordable stand mixer, fixing both sweet and savory new dishes will be so much easier. According to Aldi's website, when you drop the $60 on this appliance, you'll also get three attachments along with it, a dough hook, a beater, and a balloon whisk. That means you can mix up meringue, pizza dough, bread, and brownies without your hand cramping up. The mixer has six different speeds and removable parts that are completely dishwasher safe, so you can't even use not wanting to handle clean up as an excuse not to cook.
Unfortunately, according to a rep for Aldi, the Ambiano Classic Stand Mixer won't be available in at U.S. locations of the store until October 18. Guess that means we can still use our lack of mixer as the reason for why were not cooking for just a few more weeks.
