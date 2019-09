This Mixer Will Be Your Best Friend In The Kitchen & It Only Cost $60 At Aldi

If you’re ever thought to yourself, I would cook a nice meal, but I just don’t have the right kitchen tools and I can’t really afford them right now, you, my friend, are certainly not alone. Many of us use that convenient excuse nearly every day when we get home from work, as we pull up our Seamless apps. Despite the fact that we milk the excuse for all it’s worth so we don’t have to feel guilty about never cooking, it’s also totally legitimate. At this point in our lives, some of us just can’t justify dropping several hundred dollars on a fancy new kitchen appliance like a KitchenAid stand mixer in our dream color . However, we just found out that Aldi is now selling a similar machine for a price that might actually force us to retire the standard excuse for why we don’t cook. It’s called the Ambiano Classic Stand Mixer, and according to The Kitchn , it costs just $60.