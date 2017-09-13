Is Cheese-Topped Tea The Next Big Thing?

今日香港真係好熱，好掛住得大陸先有的喜茶，係抵佢紅嘅，因為真係幾好飲，茶有茶味，芝士奶蓋又滑又香。一次試左幾款，茶底都係金鳯茶王最好飲。 Hong Kong is so hot today...miss HEYTEA in mainland so much ? the creamy cheese milk foam and fragrant red tea! ・ HEYTEA 喜茶 ・ #olfooddiary中國 ・ #drinks #heytea #cheese #milkfoam #redtea #chinesetea #popular #delicious #yum #nom #drinks #ドリンク #チーズ #甘党 #甘いもの #人気 #milkfoam #china #デザート #芝士奶蓋 #カフェ #グルメ #太る #飯テロ#goodfood #goodlife #beautifulcuisine #onmytable #photooftheday

A post shared by OL Food Diary•HK Food Blogger (@olfooddiary) on Sep 12, 2017 at 3:17am PDT