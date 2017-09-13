Here's Why You're Seeing So Many Bump Pics Today

While you're scrolling through social media today, you may come across quite a few baby bump photos, all in honor of a good cause.
Wednesday, September 13 is #BumpDay, a day dedicated to raising awareness on the need for maternal healthcare around the world. The event was initiated by parenting website What To Expect, along with the International Medical Corps and other partners, as a means of addressing the fact that many mothers around the world still lack access to vital care. Yes, women still die in childbirth, even in the United States, and this is a great reason to keep talking about that.
According to data compiled by the World Health Organization last year, "maternal mortality is unacceptably high" — about 830 women still die each year from pregnancy- or childbirth-related complications, and maternal mortality rates are even higher for moms of color. Not to mention, the U.S. has the worst rate of maternal deaths in the developed world. A report from NPR and ProPublica earlier this year found that while maternal mortality has declined elsewhere, it is still on the rise in America.
#BumpDay, however, hopes to change that by advocating for universal access to prenatal and postpartum care to ensure a healthy pregnancy and birth for people around the world.
To participate in #BumpDay, you can post a photo of your favorite baby bump (it doesn't have to be your own — it could be your mom's, friend's, or someone else you love) to social media along with the hashtag. (Or, get in on the action without a bump pic, like Debra Messing did.) You can also donate to the International Medical Corps to help provide maternal healthcare services.
Keep reading to see some of our favorite #BumpDay pics so far.
