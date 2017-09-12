Why A Mom Who Had 3 Kids In 11 Months Is Showing Photos Of Her Stomach

Just because.. Because I'm not embarrassed of the scars my body now carries. Because I'm proud of what my body has done for me. Because many women feel the need to hide it. Because famous women post "look at my body just three weeks postpartum" and portray unrealistic images of what it means to be a mother. Because I feel beautiful in my own skin - even if there's alotttt of it! Because beauty takes many forms. Because I can. Because you should also be proud. This is me... because I love my body. : : : : : #twinmum #twinmom #twinning #twinboys #twingenuity #threeundertwo #threeinonemum #threeunderone #twinpregnancy #twinpregnantbelly #pregnant #pregnancy #pregnantbelly #postpartumbody #realbody #motherhood #motherofthree #postpartum #proudmum #loveyoubody #loveyourbodyweek @women.of.treign #stretchmarks #bodylove #baby #babybump #babybumplove #beproud #realshit #berealwithme #honesty

A post shared by Eliza Curby @curbye (@twingenuity.co) on Sep 5, 2017 at 1:03pm PDT