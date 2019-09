Jimmy Kimmel’s Son Makes His First Red Carpet Appearance After Undergoing Heart Surgery

Luckily these days, Billy is doing well. He will need further surgeries, but Kimmel told his fans on Instagram that his son is "doing great." Jimmy even brought Billy to his first outing, and it was for a great cause —L.A.'s Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation , a charity "dedicated to raising funds for research" for childhood cancer cures (per their website). Billy Kimmel was fast asleep against his late-night host dad's chest, but big sister Jane was happy to drink the lemonade.