JetBlue and Virgin America are both offering a fantastic coast-to-coast flight deal, perfect for those who regularly cross the country for work or fun. For just $276, you could fly roundtrip from New York City to Los Angeles (or vice versa).
The Flight Deal notes that both American and Delta have the same fare, but those airlines are offering the prices for basic economy seats, which means you will not be able to select your seat in advance. Additionally, on American Airlines you're only allowed one free carryon item, which must fit under the seat in front of you.
Advertisement
On JetBlue, the fare is available until early December of this year. On Virgin America, the fare is valid for travel until early December, as well as from January to early March 2018.
For both airlines, you're required to book your ticket at least 14 days in advance. The fares are valid for departures and returns on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.
To search for available tickets, The Flight Deal suggests using the ITA Software Matrix Airfare Search and inputting the following search criteria:
Availability is limited and the prices may not last longer than a couple of days — so book fast!
Related Video:
Advertisement