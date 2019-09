U.S. Open Winner Sloane Stephens’ Reaction To Prize Money Is On Point

First, there was the eyebrow raise and mouth drop seen across the world after she received her $3.7 million check from an official post-match. The look was hilarious but relatable because who wouldn't be thinking some combination of, This is amazing! And it's mine? Okay, this could really work... at a moment like that. (Once upon a time, Serena Williams didn't know what to do with a check that big either. The tennis great tried to deposit her $1 million prize money at a drive-through ATM . #TennisMoneyProblems.)