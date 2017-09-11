A Woman Left Her Baristas The Most Unexpected Thank-You Note & It Made Us Tear Up

When you're going through a rough spot in your life, even the tiniest pick-me-up can give you hope. And when that pick-me-up involves coffee, well, even better. For proof, look no further than this thank-you letter from a woman to her baristas, which one of them recently posted on Reddit, reports Mashable.
"Yesterday, a woman came through our stand upset, we hooked her up with her drink on us. Today, we received this," the post reads.
This woman had one of the worst days imaginable. "Imagine finding out that your boyfriend has a massively pregnant wife that you knew nothing about," her letter begins. "Imagine getting zero hours of sleep because you know you have to work with him and see him stupid, cheating, lying, stupid freaking face — all day."
Advertisement
She continues: "Now imagine going to your favorite coffee spot, ordering your favorite drink, having the team listen to your stupid problems, tell you that you're sure as shit too good for fuckboys like that, make sure that your drink is the best damn white coffee kicker you’ve ever had, then tell you it’s free. I ugly-cried the whole way to work. That was literally the most you could have done for me and I am so grateful for your kindness."
Her letter elicited sympathetic responses from commenters on Reddit, who shared their own stories about the kindness of strangers.
"I'll never forget the woman that waived my student-ID fee going into my senior year," wrote one Reddit user. "I was late to get one since I was attending my mom's funeral. It was like a $20 fee... But just the fact that someone, anyone made an effort to brighten my day during such a dark time meant the world to me."
One woman, who lives in the Houston area, wrote about the horrible day she had on her birthday, which was September 1. That day, she had to drop off her husband at the airport for a two-week trip, and he "didn't have time to buy me a cake or a present or even eat dinner with me on my birthday," she wrote. At the same time, Hurricane Harvey was ravaging the area, and she said her boss didn't pay her because she couldn't work during the hurricane. After she dropped off her husband, she decided to treat herself to some seafood, but the place was closed because of the hurricane curfew.
Advertisement
"I almost cried right there," she wrote. But then, things looked up: "Ended up at another and I had the sweetest waitress. We discussed how we got through Harvey and she totally made my night. I told her it was my birthday and how shitty my day had turned out, but she had made it better. She came back a bit later and told me my meal was on the house. I was shocked and actually teared up a bit."
Related Video:
Advertisement