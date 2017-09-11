A Woman Left Her Baristas The Most Unexpected Thank-You Note & It Made Us Tear Up

One woman, who lives in the Houston area, wrote about the horrible day she had on her birthday, which was September 1. That day, she had to drop off her husband at the airport for a two-week trip, and he "didn't have time to buy me a cake or a present or even eat dinner with me on my birthday," she wrote. At the same time, Hurricane Harvey was ravaging the area, and she said her boss didn't pay her because she couldn't work during the hurricane. After she dropped off her husband, she decided to treat herself to some seafood, but the place was closed because of the hurricane curfew.