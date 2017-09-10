After serving meals all day it's our turn so we went to our favorite eating spot in Houston Frenchy's Chicken on Scott St. of course we were so hungry our eyes were bigger than our stomachs ! We got fried chicken and red beans and rice they have the best french fries in the world , greens , cornbread and of course Ms Sally's-famous lemon pound cake. I was so full I couldn't do anything but go to sleep it's called gluttony people don't do it?over eat I mean. But do yourself a favor and go by Frenchy's and pick up some of that good creole cooking❤️ Back in LA and dreaming about it!!!

