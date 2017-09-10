Story from Food & Drinks

This Is Beyoncé’s Favorite Place To Eat In Houston

Erin Donnelly
Don't let those kale sweatshirts fool you. When all is said and done, Beyoncé is saving her hot sauce for fried chicken and red beans and rice.
As People reports, the pop star and her mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, made a beeline for local chain Frenchy's Chicken during their visit to Houston, Texas this weekend. Mother and daughter returned to their hometown to dish up food for Hurricane Harvey survivors on Friday, and couldn't resist squeezing in some quality chow time themselves.
According to Lawson, Frenchy's Chicken is the family's "favorite" place to eat in Houston. And if that name rings a bell, it's because Bey rapped about it in "Bow Down/I Been On." It's that good.
“After serving meals all day it’s our turn so we went to our favorite eating spot in Houston, Frenchy’s Chicken on Scott St.,” Lawson told followers in an Instagram post Saturday.
Founded in 1969 by a New Orleans native, Frenchy's specializes in Creole dishes like gumbo, catfish and hot sausage po' boys, dirty rice, jambalaya, and boudin links. The Knowles women have their own personal picks, however.
“We got fried chicken and red beans and rice," she continued. "They have the best french fries in the world, greens, cornbread, and of course Ms. Sally’s famous lemon pound cake. I was so full I couldn’t do anything but go to sleep. It’s called gluttony, people, don’t do it."
No word on whether or not they washed down that "good Creole cooking" with a big glass of lemonade.
Anybody else's stomach growling? That sweet potato pie is calling our name.
