Dough-Nut Disturb? This Hotel Has A Sweet Room Service Perk

The J.W. Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa just took room service to the next level in (literally) the sweetest way possible. As part of its Donut Disturb package, the hotel will deliver a 10 pound donut to your room.
Guests who opt in to this sweet deal will receive a "Donut Disturb" doorknob hanger upon check-in. When that sugar craving kicks in, you can simply hang it on your door and the kitchen will get busy putting together a confection that's three feet wide and one foot tall.
FoodBeast.com describes the donut in mouthwatering detail. It contains "layers of Tahitian vanilla cake, cream, and raspberry jelly infused on the inside." If that doesn't sound like quite enough sugar for you, don't worry: The donut is topped with layers of fondant, pink creme frosting, tropical fruit macaron crisps, and neon jimmies. (Be still, my sweets-loving heart.)
But wait, there's more! When the donut is wheeled to your door, it comes with an accompanying set of milkshakes. Go big or go home, right? Although you can certainly simply drink the milkshake, it's also perfect for dunking your donut.
The "Donut Disturb" special starts at a cool $219. Sure, it's a little steep, but having a 10 pound donut delivered straight to your door is a once in a lifetime opportunity. You'll also get a $50 room credit that can be used for the resort's spa, dining, or golfing amenities. (Although you may be inclined to head to the spa rather than the dining room after enjoying the donut and milkshake culinary experience.)
In celebration of Donut Disturb's launch, the talented folks at JW Marriott Desert Springs also crafted a massive 100-pound donut!
