Your Starbucks Order May Have Just Gotten More Expensive

Pumpkin spice frenzy arrived with an unexpected addition.
Business Insider reports that select Starbucks locations have increased prices on about 10% of menu items. Based on the market, that meant a 10- to 30-cent increase on drinks and food.
"Pricing is continually evaluated on a product-by-product and market-by-market basis in our stores," Sanja Gould, a Starbucks spokesperson, told Business Insider of the increase. "We expect 10% of the U.S. customer's average customer ticket to increase by about 0.5% as a result of these beverage adjustments."
Not everything saw a price hike, however. The specific items include only certain sizes of brewed coffee, a few espresso drinks, the coffee chain's bacon Gouda breakfast sandwich, and cookies. It wasn't a national price increase, though Starbucks didn't provide Business Insider with a list of the areas affected. Customers took notice quickly, with some noting that the price of drip coffee went up by 20 cents. That may seem insignificant, but for anyone visiting five times a week, that's a dollar per week and an increase of $52 per year, which is certainly not insignificant.
@Starbucks was it really necessary to raise the price of brewed coffee 20¢?— Zach Gibson (@zachattac2) September 5, 2017
Price hike @Starbucks just when I was debating on upgrading from a coffee to a name a cannot pronounce type drink #sticktocoffee #pricehike— Rob Palowitz (@RobPalowitz) September 5, 2017
Gould added that the increase was necessary to "balance business needs while continuing to provide value to our loyal customers." Because of Starbucks' pricing strategy, the increase is different based on each location. The beloved PSL will cost 10 cents more at certain spots and 30 cents more at others. Now, the bacon Gouda sandwich will range from $3.45 to $4.95, People reports.
The magazine adds that the last price increase happened last November, right after the 2016 election. That one involved the same 10- to 30-cent increase, only it focused on cold drinks and baked goods.
