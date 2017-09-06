Unsurprisingly, Beyoncé's Birthday Cake Was Truly Incredible

In case you didn't realize, this past Monday, September 4, was the only b-day that matters, aka Beyoncé’s birthday, aka Bey Day. We’ve already been able to glean some of the details from her big day, including sweet birthday wishes from her husband Jay-Z, and some amazing photo tributes to Beyoncé from greats like Serena Williams and Michelle Obama.
If you’re wondering if it can get any better, the answer is: yes. Cake Life Bake Shop in Philadelphia has shared pictures of Beyoncé's cake, and let’s just say its exactly as amazing as the Bey Day girl herself. Black, white and yellow, the cake includes a geode feature that spanned all three tiers of the cake. Plus, there's gold gilding.
The cake was honey-lavender flavored, and topped with a crown reminiscent of the one Beyoncé wore at her 2017 Grammys performance. In addition to the cake, the bakery also made bee and crown-themed cookies. The order for the cake had been placed by someone on Beyonce's culinary team, though the head chef, Lily Fischer, explained to Philly Magazine that she investigated the mysterious order and realized the person behind it.
"Pretty much the whole week we just blasted Beyoncé," she told the publication, a 100% normal and appropriate reaction to realizing you're making a birthday cake for a living legend. The desserts were then dropped off at Made In America, a festival in Philadelphia produced by Jay-Z and the reason the family was in Philadelphia for her birthday.
While the shop did not reveal how much a stunner like that costs (they only told Philly "a pretty penny"), we can imagine it is well outside of our own budget. However, if you ever are in the Philly area, Cake Life does make regular cakes and slices fit for a Queen for everyday person prices.
