Issa Rae Is Following Up Insecure With A Cooking Show

Prestige television can't contain Issa Rae's creative juices. Food & Wine reports that she's channeling some of them into a brand-new project that's decidedly tastier than anything on Insecure.
Rae's production company is relaunching the web series Butter + Brown as a new show that's set to premiere on Aspire TV. Like her HBO show, it's a far cry from the usual fare.
The new series is scheduled to start in October. Vibe reports that along with Rae, Butter + Brown will be co-executive produced by Seth Brundle. He and Leslie Antonoff will co-host the show as well. Chef G. Garvin, who fans will recognize from his own shows, Turn Up the Heat and Road Trip with G. Garvin, will round out the team.
Assuming that the new series will be similar to Rae's existing YouTube videos, the recipes should be pretty easy – focusing on ingredients that aren't too far out there – and come with unique cocktails, too. Aspire TV is allowing the show to enlist a few heavy hitters, though, so while the YouTube series was great and approachable because of easy dishes, star power could be a major reason to tune into this reboot.
Rappers Rick Ross and David Banner, actor Larenz Tate, and The Chew's very own Carla Hall are all set to appear on upcoming episodes. With games also on the menu, it could give Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party a bit of culinary competition when it comes to entrees and entertainment.
Food isn't the only thing Rae's serving up in the coming weeks. Food & Wine adds that she'll be rapping on the Insecure season 2 soundtrack. With eats and beats, it's clear that there's nothing Rae can't do.
