"My sweet baby boy is never going to be able to walk, he is never going to be able to ride a bike, he is never going to be able to brush his own teeth, he is never going to be able to bathe himself, he is never going to be able to go to the bathroom by himself, he is never going to be able to play like a normal child, he is never going to be able to hold someones hand, he is never going to be able to wear shoes, he is never, he is never, he is never," Whiddon wrote on her blog, Admirably Diverse . "Those are the thoughts that went through my head. Is that a true quality of life? Would I want to live like that? Do I want my child to live like that?"