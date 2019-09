Or more likely: She had, and never realized. I am one of the 11 million people in the UK estimated to be living with a limiting long-term illness, impairment, or disability. There are no statistics on how many of those 11 million have an invisible condition — the term used to describe a wide spectrum of hidden disabilities or challenges that are primarily neurological in nature. But based on similar data studies carried out in the US, we could estimate that 74% of those who live with severe disability do not use either a wheelchair, a walking stick, or a cane. In other words, they, like me, often don’t have a visual "tell" that they are disabled. And that is at odds with what many people think someone with a disability looks like.