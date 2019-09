These Are The Highest Paying Jobs In The U.S.

Where's the money? The 2017 U.S. State of Salary Report found that the highest paying job title in the United States is orthopedic surgeon, with an average salary of $450,000. The highest paying field of study? Computer science, with an average salary of $92,300. The highest paying region to work is the San Francisco Bay area, at $112,400 — a good thing, since it's also the most expensive place to rent an apartment in the country.