These Are The Highest Paying Jobs In The U.S.

The report notes that while generally there's a positive correlation between education and salary — high school graduates earn an average of $52,000 a year, while those with medical degrees make $161,000 — there's a "wide payoff range" for graduate school; 3 to 13%. MDs make more than JDs and MBAs, while those with MAs and PhDs make more than BAs but under $100,000 on average. (Yep, liberal arts degrees don't always pay off — shocker, we know.)