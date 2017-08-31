There are lots of super-cheap flight deals out there right now. And no matter where in the world you want to go, Labor Day and the end of summer are a great time to book your tickets because we're transitioning to off-peak travel season. Here are some of the best end-of-summer flight sales we've found.
Cheap flights to Europe and the Caribbean on Norwegian. Norwegian Air's fall flash sale is offering one-way flights from Boston, New York, Miami, Austin, Chicago, Los Angeles, Seattle, and Las Vegas to London, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Dublin, Belfast, and Paris, as well as Martinique and Guadeloupe in the Caribbean.
The prices include $139.90 from NYC to Rome, Italy, and $189.90 from Los Angeles to Barcelona, Spain. Make sure to book by September 6. This deal is valid for travel October, November, and December 2017; and January, February, and March 2018. Blackout dates apply.
Cheap flights to Paris on Wow Air. Fly from Baltimore, MD, to Paris for $257 roundtrip on Wow Air in September and October.
Cheap flights from L.A. to Hawaii on American Airlines. Fly from Los Angeles to Kauai, Hawaii, for $456 roundtrip.
Cheap flights to New Orleans on American Airlines. You can get a roundtrip for $113 between Boston and New Orleans, or $136 between Los Angeles and New Orleans.
As usual, these prices are likely to be gone very soon — so start booking your fall getaway!
