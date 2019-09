Most of us view Zara as an opportunity to get in on trends at fast-fashion prices. Utility is in the eye of the beholder, and Zara is the land of Balenciaga-style sock boots off the shoulder dresses and silk print cat suits. However, Zara's latest collection is here to change that. The brand's new "Timeless" collection revamps classic wardrobe staples for the modern closet, creating clothing items we'll want to wear season after season.