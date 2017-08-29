If You've Used This Bank's Coin-Counting Machines, It Might Owe You Money

If you've used TD Bank's Penny Arcade to get cash or deposit coins into your bank account, you might be able to get some funds back.
Customers have filed a class action lawsuit against TD Bank, alleging that its Penny Arcade machine had miscounted their change, according to Consumerist.
So if you dropped your change into the coin-counting machine between April 11, 2010, and July 12, 2017, you could be eligible for a cash payment of between $.26 and $100 in coins. It may not be much, but a little extra change never hurts.
The bank got rid of the Penny Arcade after an NBC News report in 2016 revealed that it was miscounting customers' money — sometimes by as much as $43, reports Consumerist. The bank performed some tests on the machine's functionality before pulling it.
Advertisement
"Recent accounts regarding the performance of our Penny machines have led us to reassess this offering," Michael Rhodes, the company's head of consumer banking, explained to CNN last year. "We have determined that it is difficult to ensure a consistently great experience for our customers."
If you weren't a TD Bank customer at the time of using the machine, you can still take part in the lawsuit, but you have to file a claim on this website. For questions about the settlement, you can contact 855-312-1974 or questions@pennyarcadesettlement.com.
Advertisement