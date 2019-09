It’s fair to say that some of those crucial medical advancements couldn’t have been made without Audrey Gruss, who founded the Hope for Depression Research Foundation in 2006. Gruss launched the non-profit in memory of her mother, Hope, who struggled with mental illness for decades, and now, the longtime philanthropist is remembering her mother and giving back to the cause in an entirely new way: by launching a line of fragrances that will donate 100% of net profits directly to HDRF.