Story from Music

This Is The One Issue Fans Had With Cardi B's VMAs Performance

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.
Cardi B just kicked off the 2017 Video Music Awards with a performance of her latest hit, "Bodak Yellow." The 24-year-old (did anyone else not know she was that young??) heated up the pre-show by performing in the midst of the audience and just generally killing it both with her dance moves and her vocals — there was just one problem. Some fans noticed that the music was just a little too loud for her singing, and it even led to accusations of lip syncing.
"Wait...is it supposed to be that obvious that Cardi B was lip syncing?" one fan wrote on Twitter, and they weren't the only one who thought the performance may have been less than genuine.
Advertisement
"The @vmas Pre-Show is TERRIBLE and Cardi B just have THE WORST LIP SYNC in the history of WORST LIP SYNCS," wrote another.
"Y'all this #CardiB performance is more like a lip sync for your life."
But other people noticed what the real problem was:
"Cardi’s back track was tooooooooooo loud," one listener noted. "But Cardi B did good!"
And other fans didn't care about the technical problems — they thought the performance was perfect on its own.
"Me during cardi b performance."
"Cardi B is honestly having so much fun at the #VMAs She really has me cracking up. Lmao"
"Cardi B has fire stage presence. She's just a sight for sore eyes. I'm so proud of her."
Regardless of accusations, that performance was fire, and got us even more excited for the night of great music ahead. Keep killin' it, Cardi B.
Read These Stories Next:
12 Things I Learned From Bachelorette Chad's Mind-Blowing Match.com Profile
Are The Kardashians Doing Women A Disservice By Hiding Their Nannies On KUWTK?
See The Kardashians & Jenners As Disney Princesses (You Know You Want To)
Advertisement

More from Music

R29 Original Series