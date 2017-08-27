This Is The One Issue Fans Had With Cardi B's VMAs Performance

Cardi B just kicked off the 2017 Video Music Awards with a performance of her latest hit, "Bodak Yellow." The 24-year-old (did anyone else not know she was that young??) heated up the pre-show by performing in the midst of the audience and just generally killing it both with her dance moves and her vocals — there was just one problem. Some fans noticed that the music was just a little too loud for her singing, and it even led to accusations of lip syncing.
Some fans noticed that the music was just a little too loud for her singing, and it even led to accusations of lip syncing.
Wait...is it supposed to be that obvious that Cardi B was lip syncing? #VMAs— Anna Crabill (@annacrabill) August 27, 2017

The @vmas Pre-Show is TERRIBLE and Cardi B just have THE WORST LIP SYNC in the history of WORST LIP SYNCS. #GTV #GarbageTV— Billy Gahagan (@BGahagan75) August 27, 2017

Y'all this #CardiB performance is more like a lip sync for your life. pic.twitter.com/LgajscP47O— Hen (@TheMagicSphere) August 27, 2017
But other people noticed what the real problem was:
Cardi’s back track was tooooooooooo loud.— K a r i o. (@itsKARY_) August 27, 2017

And other fans noted the real problem:
And other fans didn't care about the technical problems — they thought the performance was perfect on its own.
Me during cardi b performance #VMAs pic.twitter.com/MqJcAOOvfl— jaylen ♔?? (@jayblow14) August 27, 2017

Cardi B is honestly having so much fun at the #VMAs She really has me cracking up. Lmao— Jami LaRue (@JamLaRue) August 27, 2017

Cardi B has fire stage presence. She's just a sight for sore eyes. I'm so proud of her. #VMAs— ? (@hellocardib) August 27, 2017

Regardless of accusations, that performance was fire, and got us even more excited for the night of great music ahead. Keep killin' it, Cardi B.
