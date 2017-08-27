Dunkin' Donuts On Maple Streets Will Have A Very Special Offer Tomorrow

Regardless of what the calendar says, Dunkin' Donuts is ushering in the arrival of autumn with a brand-new coffee flavor, Maple Pecan. To celebrate the occasion, select locations of the donut chain will be serving up the new drink for free and sampling the new Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich tomorrow, August 28. Exactly which ones? Choice locations that happen to be situated on streets, avenues, and roads named Maple.
Before die-hard Dunkin' fans start plugging "Maple" into Google Maps, Dunkin' Donuts released a list of all the participating stores, which encompass only 15 spots from coast to coast. Anyone lucky enough to live nearby (or willing to trek to one of them) will be handsomely rewarded with either a hot or cold medium-sized Maple Pecan-flavored coffee if they happen to be one of the first 500 visitors tomorrow morning, starting at 9 a.m.
Massachusetts residents have the most chances to get in on the free caffeine, since there are five different Dunkin's located on Maple Streets in that state. The list is pretty East Coast-centric, too, so anyone not living over on the eastern seaboard will unfortunately miss out on this particular promo.
August 28 doesn't just mark the debut of Maple Pecan coffee, however: The new coffee flavor will be accompanied by old favorites like pumpkin coffee and lattes, donuts, muffins, and a new pumpkin-flavored cream cheese spread.
Whether you're sweating it out or not, it seems like everyone from coffee and donut stalwarts to candy companies are fast-forwarding to fall. Resistance is futile.
