Netflix Is Selling Cultivated Pot Strains — But You Can Only Buy It In One Place

You may have been over "Netflix and chill" for a while, but "Netflix & smoking" is on the rise. As part of a pop-up event in Los Angeles this weekend, Netflix has co-created a line of exclusive cannabis strains to compliment some of their popular original shows like Orange Is The New Black and Arrested Development, the Guardian reports.
Simply called the Netflix collection, this marijuana strain will be sold as part of a pop-up event in West Hollywood. Legal medical marijuana card-holding customers will be able to experience the strain by purchasing on site, but that's the only way you'll be able to give it a try. Sorry — mailing orders those who can't make it there is not an option.
What's cool about this marijuana "Netflix collection" is its claims that the different strains have various undertones meant to compliment the shows that they are suggested to be paired with. The strains modeled after Orange Is The New Black (called Poussey Riot) is meant for "kicking it with somebody, talking, making mad stupid jokes." On the other hand, the strain inspired by Grace and Frankie (Peyotea 73), is described as an "uplifting Sativa hybrid." Arrested Development's strain, Banana Stand Kush, is ideal for a "big yellow joint."
Other shows that have their own strains in the line include Bojack Horseman, Lady Dynamite, and Santa Clarita Diet. The idea for the "Netflix and smoke" line is actually one that is seen in the plot of one of Netflix's latest show, Disjointed. The comedy, starring Kathy Bates, focuses on her journey as a marijuana dispensary owner, also doubled as the inspiration for the pop-up event.
No matter what your mood is, there's bound to be a marijuana strain that matches perfectly with your mood and favorite original Netflix show — perfect for your next binge session.
Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity and would like to remind its readers that marijuana usage continues to be an offense under Federal Law, regardless of state marijuana laws.
