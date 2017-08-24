Does This Mean There Will Be A Supergirl-Riverdale Crossover?

Holy Jughead! There's a teeny-tiny chance there will be a Riverdale-Supergirl crossover this season. That is to say, Riverdale showrunner and executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa shared a photo of Melissa Benoist in her Supergirl garb on the Riverdale set with Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Veronica (Camilla Mendes).
"Look who dropped in to
#Riverdale for a visit! Worlds colliding!! Can a crossover be far behind??" Aguirre-Sacasa wrote alongside the photo. So, wait — is there going to be a crossover? That's pretty vague, sir.
As Entertainment Weekly points out, the photo is probably of a friendly visit to the show's set, not an actual scene from Riverdale. Both shows film in Vancouver, and Greg Berlanti works on both. (Berlanti, an auteur of sorts for comic book-inspired television shows, is listed as a creator on Supergirl and an executive producer on Riverdale.)
Look who dropped in to #Riverdale for a visit! Worlds colliding!! Can a crossover be far behind?? pic.twitter.com/E8Jf7UW3L2— RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) August 24, 2017
So, this might not mean a crossover. But what's the likelihood that you wear your costume for a jaunt over to your friend's set? Wouldn't Benoist want to pop out of that latex for a milkshake with Mendes and Reinhart?
Having Supergirl on Riverdale would be an interesting crossover, for certain. The second season of the show promises to be even darker than the first — and the first season was about murder, mind you.
Aguirre-Sacasa told Entertainment Weekly that the premiere season was basically an origin story for "dark Archie." In the final scene of the first season, Archie (KJ Apa) witnessed his own father's apparent murder. We don't know who killed Fred (Luke Perry), and the next season is going to be a tale of "revenge and violence" as Archie finds his dad's killer. Sounds like a task Supergirl could help with, no?
