Does This Mean There Will Be A Supergirl-Riverdale Crossover?

Aguirre-Sacasa told Entertainment Weekly that the premiere season was basically an origin story for "dark Archie." In the final scene of the first season, Archie (KJ Apa) witnessed his own father's apparent murder. We don't know who killed Fred (Luke Perry), and the next season is going to be a tale of "revenge and violence" as Archie finds his dad's killer. Sounds like a task Supergirl could help with, no?