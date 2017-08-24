These Smoking Churro Ice Cream Bowls Are The Definition Of Next Level

If you're the type of person who is content with simply eating a scoop of vanilla or chocolate ice cream out of the a basic paper cup, we just came across an ice cream shop in Orange County, California that's going to make you rethink your dessert habits. The shop is called Nitrolado, and it has recently been getting a lot of attention for its over-the-top gelato desserts, namely the Smoking Churro Ice Cream Bowls.
Smoking, churro, and ice cream are a lot of elements to find in one dish, so if you're feeling overwhelmed by the description, allow us to break it down. According to Thrillist, Nitrolado offers 25 different wild liquid nitrogen gelato flavors like Thai iced tea, honey jasmine, and ube. Those may sound inventive and delicious, but the gelato shop doesn't stop there with wacky flavor innovation.
Nitrolado also makes deep-fried, sugar coated churro bowls that can either be used as a vessel for your ice cream or placed on top of your scoops. Those churro bowls come in more flavors than just classic cinnamon sugar. If you're feeling adventurous, you can order an Oreo, ube, red velvet, or matcha churro bowl.
Finally, there's the smoking part of this whole extraordinary dessert. Liquid nitrogen is actually poured into the cup before the gelato is scooped. That means, when you receive your treat at the end of the Nitrolado line, depending on how you ordered, you could have a smoking cup of smooth and creamy liquid nitrogen gelato, topped with a churro bowl. You can mix and match ice cream and churro bowl flavors and even add toppings like Fruity Pebbles or chocolate sauce. If this dessert's unique flavors and multiple exciting elements doesn't convince you to give up the plain old vanilla cone, we bet that all the Instagram likes you'll receive thanks to the Smoking Churro Ice Cream Bowl will.
