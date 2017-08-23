Usually, when constructing the perfect sandwich, we like to layer on a few pieces of thinly sliced turkey breast. However, one Twitter user just showed us that sometimes, sandwich layering doesn't exactly go to plan. That may sound confusing, but when you see this sandwich photo that was shared on Twitter this week, you'll understand what we're talking about.
The turkey sandwich photo in question was brought to our attention by Mashable, and since it was shared earlier this week, the tweet has been liked over 75,000 times. That's because the two slices of turkey are laying on the open sandwich in a way that hilarious forms the shape of a butt. The Twitter user who shared the photo wrote in its accompanying tweet, "This turkey sandwich needs to chill tf out." If you think this is all just too ridiculous, look for yourself. The turkey silhouette cannot be unseen.
This turkey sandwich better chill tf out pic.twitter.com/zQE25BG6xT— AV (@deathcamps) August 22, 2017
If you're having a hard time making out what exactly is so exceptional about this sandwich, don't worry, another Twitter user swooped in to clarify what most of us are seeing. Here it is:
Or for a more modest version, see below:
If you didn't need help from anyone figuring out what scandalous image was hidden in the turkey, you are certainly not alone. Folks all over Twitter are LOLing over this NSFW sandwich. Check out the best responses. No one has made a Kim Kardashian break the internet joke yet, but there's still time.
Me at first : Looks like a good turkey sandwich.— Posh♿ (@PoshoDev) August 23, 2017
Me at first : Looks like a good turkey sandwich. Me when I seen everyone's tweet below and above me : pic.twitter.com/b1kfTeAdrr— ?L0veSickWalrus? (@LoveSickWalrus) August 22, 2017
