7 Ways To Get Food Freebies & Deals For The Solar Eclipse

Who's excited for Monday?! Said no one ever — except for when that Monday promises not only a total solar eclipse (i.e., when the moon passes over and completely covers the sun for a few magical moments), but also a slew of food freebies in celebration. According to NASA, August 21st will mark the "first total solar eclipse visible in the continental United States in 38 years." In honor of the occasion restaurants, bakeries, and fast food chains are offering deals, steals, and a few new flavor offerings.
So, instead of letting Sunday scaries get the best of us this weekend, let's get prepped and pumped for an eclipse-viewing bonanza — complete with free half moon cookies, $4 unlimited mooncakes, BOGO Blizzards, and more. Check them all out below!
DoorDash: The on-demand, food delivery service will dole out free Half Moon Cookies between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Monday, August 21st via accessing The Eclipse Cookie Store through the app.
Sprinkles Cupcakes: In celebration of the occasion, the cupcake company will sell a limited edition solar eclipse flavor (the "black out" black velvet cupcake) from Saturday, August 19th through Monday, August 21st.
MAGNUM Bar: Magnum's New York location will offer customers a BOGO dipped ice cream bar deal from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, August 21st with bonus and exclusive dark topping options (e.g., dark chocolate crisp pears, black lava sea salt, chopped brownie bits, and espresso sugar).
Krispy Kreme: The creator of the OG glazed-doughnut will drop a first time ever limited edition flavor mashup in celebration of the solar occasion — from August, 19th through August, 21st Krispy Kreme will sell a Chocolate Glazer doughnut.
Denny's: Enjoy endless stacks of Denny's "Mooncakes" (i.e., moon-shaped, buttermilk pancakes) for a total of $4 on August, 21st.
Dairy Queen: Beginning on Monday August, 21st and extending through Sunday, September 3rd, DQ will shell out $0.99 BOGO Blizzards in honor of the eclipse and summer's end.
Dippin' Dots: The flash-frozen ice cream classic is offering 20% off all online orders (with additional free shipping) through Monday August, 21st.
