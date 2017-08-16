A Then-&-Now, Father-Son Photo Has Brought Twitter To Its Knees

It's officially back-to-school season, and while it's not usually as heart-wrenching as graduation season, you should prepare yourself for some seriously adorable photos in your Twitter feed.
Like the image that currently has Twitter sobbing, posted by Charles Brockman III on Sunday. The tweet shows two photos, one from about 13 years ago when Brockman started his first day of kindergarten and one from this week, when he moved in for the first day of college.
Why is the internet so caught up with his then-and-now photos? Well, because both of them also feature his dad, who has been by his side every step of the way. "From the first day of kindergarten to college move in. Thank you dad," Brockman captioned the tweet.
From the first day of kindergarten to college move in. Thank you dad. pic.twitter.com/IpbudBIgdp— Charles Brockman III (@TheOnlyCharlesB) August 13, 2017
What makes the story even better, though, is that his dad is responding to comments on the post — still actively taking part of his son's life, even through social media.
He has responded to questions about his fitness routine.
Coaching my son in track and field has helped me stay a little fit. ?— Charles Brockman Jr. (@ChuckBrock51) August 15, 2017
And retweeted his son's response to claims that the images are fake (they're not):
Haters will say it's fake.. for whatever reason ? oh well ¯_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/Oh4LM8eeBS— Charles Brockman III (@TheOnlyCharlesB) August 15, 2017
"He's been an amazing role model and leader for me and he's like a superhero in more ways than one," Brockman III tells Refinery29. "We have a great bond on and off the track, at home, and in everyday life."
“Sometimes fathers don’t get enough credit so I just had to pay it forward to him and thank him for all the years he’s been there for me,” he added to Today. And for what it's worth, Brockman III's dad, Charles Brockman Jr., feels the same way about his son.
“At track meets, a lot of times I’ve seen parents go up to their kids or sons and be told, 'Don’t touch me. Don't hug me in public.' And he hugs me," he told Today. "We tell each other we love each other all the time. I’m so proud of him."
