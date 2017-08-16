This Wine Train Is Almost Too Good To Be True

Looking for a destination where it's wine o' clock no matter what? The Napa Valley Wine Train is the place.
According to Delish, the restored locomotive takes passengers through some of California's top vineyards, including big names such as Mondavi, Beringer, and Raymond Vineyards while offering up themed packages and gourmet meals.
It's time to book a trip to California, ASAP.
If train travel seems a bit old-school, the Napa Valley Wine Train embraces that M.O. 100%. Restorers have brought the train cars back to their early 20th-century grandeur, but added modern touches like Vista Dome rail cars, which offer visitors panoramic views of the vines and stunning wine country scenery. No matter what your schedule may be, the train runs every day, so it's easy to fit into a vacation, no matter how cramped itineraries get. However, being open to a few different days can be fruitful if wine fans are looking for a specific adventure.
Special events include Meet the Maker tours, which add additional wine pairings to dining packages; Romance on the Rails, a lovey-dovey package aimed at couples; and even a murder mystery-themed voyage.
The wine may be a major draw, but the food's not too shabby either. The train is outfitted with three kitchens and every meal is prepared by hand, so it's the complete opposite of plane food being served up at 30,000 feet.
The Gourmet Express package, which is the most accessible in terms of price, starts at $146 and the special events go up from there and include everything including the round-trip train ride, food, and, of course, a sip of vino to welcome passengers to the train.
Additional wine pairings are an extra add-on. Lunch and dinner packages are available, depending on the day and the trip, so there's no excuse not to indulge.
