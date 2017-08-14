So much has happened this season on Game Of Thrones that I'd already forgotten that it all kicked off with the Hound (Rory McCann) having what seemed like a pretty mundane vision. However, thanks to Vanity Fair, and some eagle-eyed fans on Reddit, the trailer for next week's episode proves that it's anything but.
In case you also forgot, the season 7 premiere included a moment when the Hound looked into the fire alongside Thoros (Paul Kaye) and spotted that "where the Wall meets the sea, there is a mountain that looks like an arrowhead."
Cut to next week's trailer, and Thoros, Beric Dondarrion (Richard Dormer), the Hound, Gendry Waters (Joe Dempsie), Ser Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen), Tormund (Kristofer Hivju), and Jon Snow (Kit Harington), who are beyond the Wall in search of White Walkers, are standing in front of a mountain that fits that very description — but according to RKRagan on Reddit, that's not all they're standing in front of.
Turns out, this very mountain appeared another vision as well, this time, Bran's during one of his jaunts with the Three-Eyed Raven in season 6 when he watched the Children of the Forest create the first White Walker.
If you look closely, you can see that the mountain in the background of the scene looks like the opposite side of the mountain that appears in the trailer. The only difference is that it's now covered in snow.
Here's a side-by-side, courtesy of RKRagan.
I mean, can you handle this attention to detail? And can you believe there was someone out there who noticed this? We're still not sure what exactly it all means — other than that, per the Hound's vision, there's about to be "the army of the dead, thousands of them" — but we are absolutely convinced that no matter what happens next episode, shit is going to go down.
Here's the full trailer for episode 6:
