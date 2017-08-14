As much as we've been taught to believe that the plague was a thing of ancient European history, it's unfortunately still going around — and has once again been found in the U.S.
As ABC News reports, officials in two Arizona counties are warning the public after fleas in the area tested positive for the plague.
Public health officials in Navajo County and Coconino County have issued warnings that the rare disease could be spread to humans by the bite of an infected flea.
"Navajo County Health Department is urging the public to take precautions to reduce their risk of exposure to this serious disease, which can be present in fleas, rodents, rabbits, and predators that feed upon these animals," the warning states, according to ABC. "The disease can be transmitted to humans and other animals by the bite of an infected flea or by direct contact with an infected animal."
Symptoms of the plague can depend on how the person was infected, but an infection by flea bite may cause fever, headache, chills, and weakness and one or more swollen, tender and painful lymph nodes, according to the CDC.
The plague hasn't yet infected any humans in Arizona, but three cases of plague were reported in New Mexico earlier this year, though all three patients were successfully treated in the hospital and released.
But don't worry — we're not looking at a Black Death type of situation. As the CDC notes, about seven cases of plague are reported every year, and we're much more equipped to handle it now than people in 1347. The bottom line is, you probably won't have to be shopping for a plague mask just yet.
