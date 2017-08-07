After coming in at second place twice in a row (nothing to sneeze at, to be sure), Australian athlete Tia-Clair Toomey came in first at the CrossFit Games this year to be crowned the "fittest woman on earth."
Toomey, a weightlifter who competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics, went through rigorous obstacle events such as burpees and kettlebell lunges to become the overall victor by two points.
The CrossFit Games are an annual event where athletes compete to be the fittest man and woman on earth. Anyone with internet access and CrossFit equipment can sign up to compete in a five-week "open" qualifier to join in the actual games. The top scorers in each region then go on to compete in regional qualifier competitions, and top scorers from the regional competition go on to the Games. To win the Games, competitors perform CrossFit-specific workouts such as run swim runs, muscle-ups, and other obstacle courses.
According to the CrossFit games site, Toomey said that she went through deep self-doubt during last year's Games, but felt confident that she'd come in on top this year.
"To be honest, you have to think about everyone who’s there to support you (and) remember all the work you put in," she said. "(I feel) great, on top of the world."
Toomey has rightfully been on a high since her win, writing a note on her Instagram page to thank her trainers, friends, family, and fans.
"I am still trying to wrap my head around the last 24 hours!!!" she wrote. "What an incredible weekend it has been competing at the 2017 Crossfit Games alongside the most incredible bunch of athletes. I love you girls. Congratulations!"
