"I have always loved physical exercise. It wasn't until my late twenties that I gained the confidence to hike and work out in classes. I'm mainly an urban hiker. The city I live in has some of the wildest and most natural urban hiking trails. I started a BoPo (body positive) group a few weeks ago, @fatactiverva. We hike and move together. My goal is to help anyone who isn't comfortable on the trails, or in an exercise class." -Erin / @fatactiverva . Location: Richmond, Virginia . Tag #unlikelyhikers or #unlikelyhiker to be featured!

A post shared by Unlikely Hikers (@unlikelyhikers) on Jul 5, 2017 at 5:54pm PDT