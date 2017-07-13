"I have always loved physical exercise. It wasn't until my late twenties that I gained the confidence to hike and work out in classes. I'm mainly an urban hiker. The city I live in has some of the wildest and most natural urban hiking trails. I started a BoPo (body positive) group a few weeks ago, @fatactiverva. We hike and move together. My goal is to help anyone who isn't comfortable on the trails, or in an exercise class." -Erin / @fatactiverva . Location: Richmond, Virginia . Tag #unlikelyhikers or #unlikelyhiker to be featured!
"I'm a travel lover and blogger from Finland. My electric wheelchair is a part of me, the wheels that provide me with the opportunity to wheel around the beaches and nature paths of the world." -Sanna / @wheelsonthebeach . Location: Atmühlsee, Germany #atmühlsee . Tag #unlikelyhikers or #unlikelyhiker to be featured!
"The first time I went hiking, I was eighteen years old. I chose to participate in a thirty mile thru hike along the Appalachian Trail in Maine for freshman orientation. My first hike. Ever. The girl from Alphabet City, NYC. Concrete jungle. I’ve always been the type of person to make a choice and just run with it without looking back. I still function the same way - making bold choices like moving across the country to live near my sister. But now there are layers of anxiety from losing a child and my husband that I have to peel through every time I do something new. It’s my new normal, for now, and I’m ok with that. This journey has been totally worth it." -Aleka / @alekamayr . Location: Carpenter Peak, Roxborough State Park, Colorado #roxboroughpark . #hiketoheal #4loveandscience . Tag #unlikelyhikers or #unlikelyhiker to be featured!
"When I first started hiking, I was an unlikely hiker because I had no outdoor experience. I didn't hike or camp growing up. But in the depths of depression, something called me to a trail near my house. I feel now that hiking helped save my life. I continued to be an unlikely hiker because back then I thought I was a cis woman. Now, as a transmasculine nonbinary person, I face new challenges on the trail due to being visibly gender nonconforming. My partner, a trans woman, shares in these challenges. Where will we pee? Are we safe in this rural area? But we hike anyway, because the power and beauty of nature is worth it. We're proud to be trans and be unlikely hikers in love!" -Ray / @ray.writes . Location: Grand Canyon, Arizona #grandcanyon . Tag #unlikelyhikers or #unlikelyhiker to be featured!