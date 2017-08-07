Sasha Pieterse's Elegant Flower Tattoo Is Just Perfect

Pretty Little Liars may be over, but Sasha Pieterse is keeping busy. The day after the finale aired the actress shared an Instagram post that indicated she plans to focus on her lifestyle blog Sasha in Good Taste (which is music to our ears).
One of the best ways to celebrate a new phase of your life is by getting a tattoo, and that's exactly what Pieterse did last week. First, she shared a photo of herself at the tattoo parlor, dressed in a floral top as she got inked.
"Mr Winter you truly are the best...thank you once again for the art ?," she captioned the photo.
The next day, Pieterse shared a photo of the tattoo itself. It's a lovely flower with stems tied together in a bow. We'd venture a guess that she's happy with the final product because she simply captioned the post "?."
Last fall, Pieterse got inked for an entirely different reason. She and her Pretty Little Liars castmates Lucy Hale, Shay Mitchell, Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, and Janel Parrish got matching finger tattoos with their characters' initials as a tribute to their time on the show.
Hale shared a photo on Instagram, and made sure to point out that the tattoos were on each actress' "shh" finger.
"This happened. Thank you @shamrocksocialclub for taking care of us. We couldn't not get tattoos to commemorate the show! And obviously on our "shh" finger ?," she wrote.
Pieterse's "A" tattoo marks the end of the era, and it looks like she's celebrating the next phase of her life with some more beautiful ink.
