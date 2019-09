Scientists Invented Ice Cream That Doesn't Melt & We Don't Know How To Feel

According to Mashable, while experimenting with polyphenol, scientists at the research center enlisted help from a pastry chef in Miyagi Prefecture. No matter how much we love dessert, that does seem like an odd person to ask for help in this scientific situation, but the Asahi Shimbun reports that the research center was trying to help strawberry farmers in the area who had been affected by the earthquake and tsunami in 2011. Specifically, the pastry chef was asked to try and make a brand new dessert using polyphenol from strawberries, but he said that the cream he was using in the dessert kept solidifying when the polyphenol was added. That's how the scientists figured out that polyphenol would make popsicles and ice cream keep their shape. Not too long after this discovery was made, the research center started manufacturing cream-based popsicles, and now they're sold at shops all over the country. While the concept of ice cream that doesn't melt goes against the entire nature of what the dessert is in the first place, we would be lying if we said we didn't see the appeal.