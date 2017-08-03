Glow-In-The-Dark Hair Dye Is Coming To The Drugstore

One beauty brand is taking the term glow-up quite literally.
Pixie Lott Paint, a brand of temporary hair dyes known for high-watt rainbow shades, is expanding its offerings by throwing glow-in-the-dark hair color into the mix. According to Teen Vogue, the glowing hues join new metallic shades, too, giving you two reasons to block out some me time before any weekend festivities.
Pixie Lott Paints are easy-to-use, brush-on formulas, so no matter what shade you opt for — glowing blue or pink — all you have to do is slip into some gloves and paint your strands after shampooing. Whether you go for an all-over look or some strategically placed highlights is up to you. Just know that the electric-neon colors wash out in two to 10 shampoos, so make sure not to set yourself up for some inopportune glowing moments (movie theater distraction, much?).
Blue and pink glowing colors aren't the only new addition to Pixie Lott Paints. The brand, which is widely available in the U.K. at drugstore chain Superdrug and Amazon, is also releasing four metallic shades. Unlike the bold, Technicolor options the line is known for, the four new shades are a bit more subtle. Available in gray, silver, slate, and black shimmers, they imbue hair with sparkling sheen and shine with the same two-to-10 wash longevity.
Both the glow-in-the-dark colors and the metallic shades take 45 minutes of prep before revealing glowing, in-your-face results. Teen Vogue adds that Pixie Lott Paints includes a tube of Fade Out shampoo with each color, which lets users customize the intensity of every color to their liking and get back to their pre-dye clean state after the fun's over.
These easy options are on option for those looking to get in on the rainbow hair trend without enlisting a professional airbrush artist or committing to a permanent dye job.
