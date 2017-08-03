Which, I suppose, is really all you need to know. No. Just don’t. Really, you don’t have to. If you live in one of the New England states where it is available, you can already get a superior lobster roll almost anywhere else. Sure, there’s the, “But it’s only $8.99!” argument, but there is plenty of cheap seafood that should probably be avoided, like gas station sushi or all-you-can-eat mussels at a dive bar. If you don’t live somewhere where lobster rolls are a thing, and you’ve never tried one before, there is absolutely no good reason to make this your first time. To badly paraphrase abstinence-only speakers fighting the losing battle of keeping teens from taking their clothes off: True lobster waits.