PSA: Cheesecake Factory Now Makes Boxed Baking Mixes

Baking is hard. So we're not at all ashamed of the fact that we sometimes turn to boxed mixes or purchased sweets. Today we discovered a product that is the best of both worlds: beloved store-bought treats in make-it-yourself box form. Cheesecake Factory has a whole line of baking mixes, and our homemade dessert game is about to be forever changed.
Thanks to a photo collage recently posted by the Instagram account Snackbetch, we now know that Cheesecake Factory makes mixes for cheesecake, cupcakes, and cookies. Accompanying the photo, Snackbetch wrote, "Where are all my bakers at?! So excited for the @cheesecakefactory new line of baked goods! You can whip up cheesecake, strawberry cheesecake, snickerdoodle cookies, chocolate cupcakes, & vanilla cupcakes. Who is excited for these?!" The Instagram user completed the post by explaining the mixes were found at Walmart.
According to the casual dining chain's website, the baking mix line is called "Cheesecake Factory At Home," and it doesn't appear to have been around long because the description on the site reads, "Look for these exciting new products this summer!" The cheesecake mixes include classic, strawberry, and salted caramel. There's also a mix for both vanilla and chocolate cupcakes and chocolate chip and snickerdoodle cookies.
In addition to the mixes for cheesecakes, cookies, and cupcakes, Cheesecake Factory At Home will soon release another new kind of mix. Under a "Coming Soon!" tab on the line's page, there are mixes for five varieties of truffles. They include mint crunch, milk chocolate, dark chocolate, cappuccino chocolate, and sea salted chocolate coated caramels. Those sound pretty good but we kind of hope the next product announced is a mix for the chain's new funfetti Celebration Cheesecake.
Though Snackbetch found the Cheesecake Factory At Home mixes in the baking aisle of Walmart, our expert dessert researching skills tell us that they're also available at other grocery chains like Kroger and Publix. If you've scoured all to supermarkets near you and still aren't finding the mixes, head on over to Amazon to get them delivered right to your door. Now we can make a fan-favorite dessert (in pajamas) without ever having to leave the house.
