It’s sad, but it’s true; summer is coming to an end. Though temperatures are still scorching, the days are getting shorter and the sun is setting earlier every day. So if you’re already mourning the season, perhaps it’s time to start planning a fall getaway to look forward to. JetBlue has the perfect way for you to do it with their flash two-day sale.
According to Travel + Leisure, JetBlue’s Fall Runway Preview Sale is running from today until August 2 at 11:59 ET. The sale features low fares for travel between September 6 and November 8. And when we say low fares, we mean low fares. Some one-way tickets are only $39.
The sale includes flights out of major cities, like New York, Boston, and Washington, D.C. Destinations include places perfect for vacation, like San Juan, Cancun, and Havana, so you can escape to some warmer weather when the leaves start to fall at home. Of course, JetBlue’s sale also includes domestic flights, with destinations like Orlando, Austin, and L.A.
If you want to save big, there are some pretty low fares to other destinations. One-way tickets from New York to Boston start at $64, and tickets from Washington D.C. to Charleston are only $59. One-way tickets from Chicago to Fort Lauderdale start at $59, too. Here’s a full list of origins and destinations.
According to JetBlue, the sale’s blackout dates are September 20-24 and October 9-12. Most of the low fares are during the week, so make sure to use JetBlue’s fare finder calendar to explore for the best deals.
Fall doesn’t only bring colorful leaves and pumpkin flavored everything, it also brings great flight deals. So while it’s hard to say goodbye to summer, this sale definitely makes the end of the season a little sweeter. Get planning, and happy travels!
