If your vision of Vera Bradley consists of printed totes for the mom crowd, then you should know the brand is changing in a major way. This morning, it launched a bedding collection — its first-ever — and the selection is more modern than anything we've seen the 35-year-old company do before.
You know it's good when many of the items, like the paisley, embroidered elephant pillow and other throw pillows, are already sold out. However, the brand assures us that it will restock, though the timeframe is TBD.
The collection includes comforter sets, quilts, coverlets, shams, and pillows; and it's divided into pattern themes: Falling Flowers, Modern Medley, Signature, and Heirloom Paisley. You can mix and match patterns, too. The collection ranges in price from $29.99 to $179.99.
"Creating a beautiful and comfortable home that expresses one's personality and lifestyle has always been a passion of mine," Barbara Bradley Baekgaard, the company's cofounder and chief creative officer, said in a statement. "The patterns and pieces offered in our new collection will add a gorgeous and creative touch to any home."
The brand has added a high-tech touch: In partnership with Obsess VR — a virtual-reality shopping platform — and Daydream by Google, it is rolling out a VR experience in 10 stores across the country. "Creating an innovative customer experience is a top priority for Vera Bradley," Robert Wallstrom, the company's CEO, said in a statement. "Our partnership with Obsess VR is the first of many that will revolutionize and modernize in-store shopping. We're delighted to bring this experiential high-tech platform to our consumer."
The collection is available in select Bed Bath & Beyond and Bon-Ton stores and online at verabradley.com. Today through August 23, you can also visit a Vera Bradley-bedding pop-up shop in the company's Soho flagship in New York City.
