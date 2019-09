The brand has added a high-tech touch: In partnership with Obsess VR — a virtual-reality shopping platform — and Daydream by Google , it is rolling out a VR experience in 10 stores across the country. "Creating an innovative customer experience is a top priority for Vera Bradley," Robert Wallstrom, the company's CEO, said in a statement. "Our partnership with Obsess VR is the first of many that will revolutionize and modernize in-store shopping. We're delighted to bring this experiential high-tech platform to our consumer."