Flights To Hawaii Are About To Get SO Much Cheaper

On Monday, Hawaiian Airlines announced three new routes from the West Coast to Hawaii, promising "competitive fares," reports Travel + Leisure.
Beginning in early 2018, the airline is launching nonstop, daily service from Portland, OR, to Kahului, Maui; Los Angeles to Kona; and Oakland, CA, to Lihue. It plans to add more routes between the end of 2017 and 2020.
"Demand from the western United States remains very strong," Peter Ingram, Hawaiian Airlines executive vice president and chief commercial officer, told T + L.
T + L predicts that fares could "drop into the $300s — and even into the high $200s" for a roundtrip as more airlines, like United, increase service to Hawaii. In June, United announced increased service on 11 routes to the sunny state, and Southwest said earlier this year that it aims to expand there.
Hawaiian Airlines is introducing the routes along with a new, fuel-efficient fleet of Airbus A321neo aircraft. "The introduction of A321neo service to the western U.S. heralds the dawn of a new era for Hawaiian Airlines and its guests," Ingram said in a statement. The planes feature wireless streaming inflight entertainment — and they're even designed with touches that reflect Hawaii, "from bark cloth (kapa) to fishing nets, and even LED lighting mirroring Hawaii's idyllic sunrises and sunsets."
